New
Al'Fez Shawarma Spice Mix Seasoning 25g

Al'Fez Shawarma Spice Mix Seasoning 25g

£1.25

£0.50/10g

A Blend of Spices with Coriander, Cinnamon & Garlic.
15 MinsChilli rating - mild - 1AirfryerOvenGrillNo artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
Pack size: 25G

Ingredients

Ground Spices (Cumin, Paprika, Smoked Paprika, Turmeric, Cinnamon (5%), Black Pepper, Clove (2%)), Salt, Cracked Coriander Seed (12%), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder (10%), Mushroom Powder (Maltodextrin, Concentrated Mushroom Juice), Anti-Caking Agent (Tricalcium Phosphate), Dried Oregano

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Mustard, Celery, Cereals containing Gluten, Milk and Soya.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

25g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Easy Shawarma WrapsShopping list500g Chicken thighs or halloumi8 WrapsSalad1 Coat sliced chicken or halloumi with spices and marinate for 5 mins.2 Fry in 1 tsp of oil on a medium heat until cooked through for 10 mins.3 Serve in a wrap with salad and Al'Fez tahini dressing.Tip: For a smoky flavour try on the BBQ.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Preservatives

