Al'Fez Shawarma Spice Mix Seasoning 25g

A Blend of Spices with Coriander, Cinnamon & Garlic.

15 Mins Chilli rating - mild - 1 Airfryer Oven Grill No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives

Pack size: 25G

Ground Spices (Cumin, Paprika, Smoked Paprika, Turmeric, Cinnamon (5%), Black Pepper, Clove (2%)), Salt, Cracked Coriander Seed (12%), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder (10%), Mushroom Powder (Maltodextrin, Concentrated Mushroom Juice), Anti-Caking Agent (Tricalcium Phosphate), Dried Oregano

May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Mustard, Celery, Cereals containing Gluten, Milk and Soya.

4 Servings

25g ℮

Easy Shawarma Wraps

Shopping list

500g Chicken thighs or halloumi

8 Wraps

Salad

1 Coat sliced chicken or halloumi with spices and marinate for 5 mins.

2 Fry in 1 tsp of oil on a medium heat until cooked through for 10 mins.

3 Serve in a wrap with salad and Al'Fez tahini dressing.

Tip: For a smoky flavour try on the BBQ.