We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
image 1 of Bumbu Cream Rum Liqueur 70cl
image 1 of Bumbu Cream Rum Liqueur 70climage 2 of Bumbu Cream Rum Liqueur 70climage 3 of Bumbu Cream Rum Liqueur 70climage 4 of Bumbu Cream Rum Liqueur 70climage 5 of Bumbu Cream Rum Liqueur 70cl

Bumbu Cream Rum Liqueur 70cl

5(10)
Write a review

£30.00

£30.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

BUMBU RUM CO. BUMBU CREAM LIQUEUR 70CL
Bumbu Cream Rum liqueur 70cl 15% ABVBumbu Cream is a perfect balance of Bumbu rum, select spices and rich, decadent, real dairy cream. Each sip delivers an ultra-satisfying taste experience that immediately appeals to the senses.Bumbu Cream shares the same heritage that has made Bumbu the world’s favorite craft rum maker. A rich – but not heavy – rum cream with a deep, complex array of aromas, including chai, coconut, and cinnamon. A perfect combination of sweetness, spice, and cream.Best served chilled straight, on the rocks, or in a cocktail. For cocktail inspiration, check out the Bumbu website: https://bumbu.sovereignbrands.com/cocktail-recipes/Bumbu Cream has been awarded a double gold medal at the New York Wine & Spirirts competition 2022.
In Barbados, the home of the Bumbu Rum Co., rum isn’t just another spirit. It’s the original rum island, where rum was first created some 400 years ago. Bajans have spent the last few centuries perfecting the art of distilling and blending our country’s most famous export.At Bumbu Rum Company, we craft our rums from a blend of the finest sugarcane we can find. Our rums are exceptionally balanced and smooth, without sacrificing the richness and complexity that makes our distilleries in Barbados and Panama the world’s best – even if we’re a little biased.
Perfect for indulgent occasions, with dessert or a delicious evening tipple. Bumbu Cream makes an excellent gift for your Rum loving friends & family.Best served chilled straight, on the rocks, or in a cocktail. For cocktail inspiration, check out the Bumbu website: https://bumbu.sovereignbrands.com/cocktail-recipes/
Pack size: 70CL

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Net Contents

70cl

Lower age limit

18 Years

View all Tequila, Liqueurs & Aperitifs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here