BUMBU RUM CO. BUMBU CREAM LIQUEUR 70CL

Bumbu Cream Rum liqueur 70cl 15% ABV Bumbu Cream is a perfect balance of Bumbu rum, select spices and rich, decadent, real dairy cream. Each sip delivers an ultra-satisfying taste experience that immediately appeals to the senses. Bumbu Cream shares the same heritage that has made Bumbu the world’s favorite craft rum maker. A rich – but not heavy – rum cream with a deep, complex array of aromas, including chai, coconut, and cinnamon. A perfect combination of sweetness, spice, and cream. Best served chilled straight, on the rocks, or in a cocktail. For cocktail inspiration, check out the Bumbu website: https://bumbu.sovereignbrands.com/cocktail-recipes/ Bumbu Cream has been awarded a double gold medal at the New York Wine & Spirirts competition 2022.

In Barbados, the home of the Bumbu Rum Co., rum isn’t just another spirit. It’s the original rum island, where rum was first created some 400 years ago. Bajans have spent the last few centuries perfecting the art of distilling and blending our country’s most famous export. At Bumbu Rum Company, we craft our rums from a blend of the finest sugarcane we can find. Our rums are exceptionally balanced and smooth, without sacrificing the richness and complexity that makes our distilleries in Barbados and Panama the world’s best – even if we’re a little biased.

Perfect for indulgent occasions, with dessert or a delicious evening tipple. Bumbu Cream makes an excellent gift for your Rum loving friends & family. Best served chilled straight, on the rocks, or in a cocktail. For cocktail inspiration, check out the Bumbu website: https://bumbu.sovereignbrands.com/cocktail-recipes/

Pack size: 70CL

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Net Contents

70cl

Lower age limit

18 Years