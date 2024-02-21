Aagrah Tikka Masala Tarka Paste 270g

An Onion Based Curry Paste For more recipe ideas visit www.aagrahfoods.com

Creating an authentic Tarka™ base is Every Indian Chef's Secret™ A true Tarka™ base requires knowledge, time and expertise, to select just the right blend of spices and ingredients, to roast and fry them so they sizzle and crack releasing all their delicious oils and flavours, and to blend them with a perfect selection of ingredients to create your delicious jar of Aagrah Tarka™ paste. Aagrah Tikka Masala Tarka™ Paste - Indian Recipes Perfected In Bradford. Enjoy deliciously authentic Kashmiri cuisine within your own home... think of it as the "Aagrah Restaurant experience." The UK's most popular Indian dish, Tikka Masala was created in the UK and consists of tandoori grilled chicken served in a creamy, spicy sauce.

Bangin' Curry in 15 Mins Chilli rating - Medium - 2 Great taste 2019

Pack size: 270G

Ingredients

Onion (37%), Tomatoes (Diced Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Ginger, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Mixed Spices (Celery), Green Chilli, Salt, Ground Coriander, Chilli Powder, Ground Cumin, Garam Masala, Turmeric, Fenugreek Leaves, Coriander Leaves, Cardamom Powder, Ground Bay Leaves

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

270g ℮

Preparation and Usage