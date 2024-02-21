We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aagrah Tikka Masala Tarka Paste 270g

Aagrah Tikka Masala Tarka Paste 270g

£3.00

£1.11/100g

An Onion Based Curry PasteFor more recipe ideas visit www.aagrahfoods.com
Creating an authentic Tarka™ base is Every Indian Chef's Secret™A true Tarka™ base requires knowledge, time and expertise, to select just the right blend of spices and ingredients, to roast and fry them so they sizzle and crack releasing all their delicious oils and flavours, and to blend them with a perfect selection of ingredients to create your delicious jar of Aagrah Tarka™ paste.Aagrah Tikka Masala Tarka™ Paste - Indian Recipes Perfected In Bradford.Enjoy deliciously authentic Kashmiri cuisine within your own home... think of it as the "Aagrah Restaurant experience." The UK's most popular Indian dish, Tikka Masala was created in the UK and consists of tandoori grilled chicken served in a creamy, spicy sauce.
Bangin' Curry in 15 MinsChilli rating - Medium - 2Great taste 2019
Pack size: 270G

Ingredients

Onion (37%), Tomatoes (Diced Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Ginger, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Mixed Spices (Celery), Green Chilli, Salt, Ground Coriander, Chilli Powder, Ground Cumin, Garam Masala, Turmeric, Fenugreek Leaves, Coriander Leaves, Cardamom Powder, Ground Bay Leaves

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

270g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Prep: To make your Tikka Masala really special, marinade 500g diced chicken in 2 dessert spoons of the paste ideally for 1 hour or overnight.Step 1: Grill the meat under a medium heat until thoroughly cooked.Step 2: Empty the remaining jar contents into a pan, add 100ml of water to the jar, replace lid, swirl around and add this to the pan. Stir in 40g of double cream* and bring to the boil.Step 3: Add your grilled meat/vegetables and stir through until cooked and sauce reaches the desired consistency. Serve with rice, naan bread or chapatis - delicious!*Single cream, mild yoghurt or a vegan alternative will also work well.

