Starbucks by Nespresso House Blend Lungo Coffee Pods x10 57g

Starbucks House Blend Lungo Cffe Pod x10 57g Committed to ethical coffee sourcing in partnership with conservation international Learn more: starbucks.com/sourcing

Contents: 10 Capsules of roast and ground coffee for the Nespresso system. The Starbucks® House Blend It's deceptively simple. A blend of fine Latin American beans roasted to a glistening, dark chestnut colour. Full of aroma, it balances notes of toffee and cocoa with just a touch of sweetness from the roast. This coffee is our beginning, the very first blend we ever created for you back in 1971. A true reflection of us and a delicious cup of coffee, period. It all starts from here.

The Starbucks® Roast Each coffee requires a slightly different roast to reach its peak of aroma, acidity, body and flavour. We classify our coffees in three roast profiles, so finding your favourite is easy.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere. © 2023 Starbucks Corporation Nestlé uses Starbucks trademarks under license. Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

100% Arabica Intensity 8 Rich with Toffee Notes 10 Coffee Pods Medium Roast

Pack size: 57G

Net Contents

57g

Preparation and Usage