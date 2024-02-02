St Remy XO French Brandy 70cl

Brandy Return for refund where applicable

St-Rémy is the World's favourite and most prestigious French brandy, prized by connoisseurs and critics alike since 1886. Originally from the heart of France's Loire Valley, St-Rémy XO, which uses 100% French grapes, has garnered international renown for its peerless savoir-faire and distinctive aromatic identity and style. With 130 years of brand history, the recipe continues to be passed from generation to generation: a closely guarded secret known only to our dedicated Master Blenders, well protected in its iconic black bottle. Try it in long drink or classic brandy cocktails such as the Espresso Martini: 50ml St-Rémy XO, 25ml fresh espresso, 20ml coffee liqueuer, 15ml sugar syrup. Shake over ice and strain into a chilled martini glass.

St-Rémy original distillery was founded by Paul-Emile Rémy Martin in the French Loire Valley in 1886. St-Rémy consistent superior taste, inherited from our founder's know-how, is endorsed today by our Master Blender.

Pack size: 70CL

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Country

France

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Preparation and Usage

St-Rémy XO is best savoured neat, on ice or in classic cocktails

Lower age limit

18 Years