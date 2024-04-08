Tesco Finest Beer Battered Cod & Triple Cooked Chips 326g

Skinless and boneless cod (Gadus morhua) fillet in a Black Sheep Ale™ batter coating, skin-on potato chips coated with beef dripping and a seasoned batter with a sachet of salt, lemon and pepper seasoning.

Tender, wild caught cod perfectly complemented by our unique Black Sheep Ale™ batter selected for its distinctively smooth taste. Only the best British potatoes are selected for our triple cooked chips and basted in beef dripping for the best flavour. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. The cod in this product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org Wild Caught Chunky Cod Fillet Cod fillet coated in our unique crisp Black Sheep Ale™ batter served with skin on beef dripping chips and a lemon & pepper salt sprinkle.

Pack size: 326G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Cod (Fish) (35%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Beef Dripping, Salt, Lemon & Pepper Seasoning [Sea Salt, Lemon Peel Powder, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Turmeric, Cider Vinegar, Chive, Paprika, Thyme, Lemon Oil], Sunflower Oil, Black Sheep Ale™ (contains Barley, Wheat), Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Flavourings, Pea Flour, Salt, Palm Oil, Tapioca Starch, Gram Flour, Dextrose, Maize Flour, Wheat Fibre, Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Gluten, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU

Made using cod caught in the NE Atlantic - Barents Sea, Norwegian Sea, Iceland using Trawls, Seines, Hooks and lines.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

326g e