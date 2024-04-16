We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Vivera Plant Steaks 200g

Vivera Plant Steaks 200g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.85

£14.25/kg

Vegan

Pre-cooked plant-based steak made from hydrated soya and wheat protein. This product contains added iron and vitamin B12.You've Got The Power to do GoodAs you may have noticed, we have changed our packaging. Why not try marinating your steak in the tray. Enjoy! #GoodnessMovement.Head to VIVERA.COM for the full recipe and instructions.
Good for you!- 100% Plant-based- High in protein- Source of iron and vitamin B12This product contains added iron and vitamin B12.
From the tantalising taste of salmon to our signature shawarma,our magnificent mince to a scintillating steak,we're on a mission to get the UK embracing the positive variety of Viveraand adding even more lip-smacking diversity to the nation's plates.No matter who you are, we believe that life is better when you eat openmindedand we want to brighten up every table with the positive variety that only Vivera can bring!
Product packed in a protective atmosphere.
Contains Vitamin B12 & IronBloody Delicious2 Pieces Cook Me PleaseEat Open MindedPrepared to a vegan recipeSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 200G
High in proteinSource of iron and vitamin B12

Ingredients

Hydrated Vegetable Proteins [Water, Wheat Protein [17%], Soya Protein [3%]] [75%], Vegetable Oils [Sunflower, Rapeseed in varying proportions], Coconut Oil, Flavourings, Thickener [Methylcellulose], Vinegar, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fibers [Sugar Cane, Citrus], Colours [Beetroot Red, Safflower], Starch [contains Wheat], Reduced Sodium Salt, Water, Spices, Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Mushroom Powder, Oregano, Barley Malt Extract, Vitamins and Minerals [Vitamin B12, Iron]

Allergy Information

These products are produced in a factory that also handles Milk [Lactose] and Egg. Strict controls are in place to prevent cross-contamination but for severe allergy sufferers we advise that these products are not suitable for customers with an allergy to Milk [Lactose] and Egg. Please see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Heat before use.

View all Burgers

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here