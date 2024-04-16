Vivera Plant Steaks 200g

Pre-cooked plant-based steak made from hydrated soya and wheat protein. This product contains added iron and vitamin B12. You've Got The Power to do Good As you may have noticed, we have changed our packaging. Why not try marinating your steak in the tray. Enjoy! #GoodnessMovement. Head to VIVERA.COM for the full recipe and instructions.

Good for you! - 100% Plant-based - High in protein - Source of iron and vitamin B12 This product contains added iron and vitamin B12.

From the tantalising taste of salmon to our signature shawarma, our magnificent mince to a scintillating steak, we're on a mission to get the UK embracing the positive variety of Vivera and adding even more lip-smacking diversity to the nation's plates. No matter who you are, we believe that life is better when you eat openminded and we want to brighten up every table with the positive variety that only Vivera can bring!

Product packed in a protective atmosphere.

Contains Vitamin B12 & Iron Bloody Delicious 2 Pieces Cook Me Please Eat Open Minded Prepared to a vegan recipe Suitable for vegans

High in protein Source of iron and vitamin B12

Hydrated Vegetable Proteins [Water, Wheat Protein [17%], Soya Protein [3%]] [75%], Vegetable Oils [Sunflower, Rapeseed in varying proportions], Coconut Oil, Flavourings, Thickener [Methylcellulose], Vinegar, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fibers [Sugar Cane, Citrus], Colours [Beetroot Red, Safflower], Starch [contains Wheat], Reduced Sodium Salt, Water, Spices, Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Mushroom Powder, Oregano, Barley Malt Extract, Vitamins and Minerals [Vitamin B12, Iron]

These products are produced in a factory that also handles Milk [Lactose] and Egg. Strict controls are in place to prevent cross-contamination but for severe allergy sufferers we advise that these products are not suitable for customers with an allergy to Milk [Lactose] and Egg. Please see ingredients in bold.

200g ℮

