SPLENDA ZERO CALORIE SWEETENER 100 SWEET MINIS 1.5G

£1.50

£1,000.00/kg

Vegetarian

Sucralose-based table-top sweetenerFor more Splenda® tips and treats visit us at splenda.co.uk or splenda.ie or call us on freephone 0800 028 1222 (UK) or on 1800 924 657 (IRL).
Each Splenda® Sweet Mini has the same sweetness as a teaspoon of sugar (4g), without all the calories.
Splenda® makes it easy to enjoy life and cut down on sugar at the same time.If you like Splenda® Sweet Mini tablets why not try our Splenda® Granulated it'sgreat for cooking and baking.
©2021 Heartland Consumer Products LLCAll Rights Reserved
Tastes like sugar!Zero caloriesSweeten your favorite beverageKeto friendlySuitable for VegetariansKosherHalal
Pack size: 1.5G
Calorie free

Ingredients

Lactose (from Milk), Sweetener (Sucralose: 40%), Carriers (Cross-Linked Cellulose Gum, L-Leucine)

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Net Contents

100 x 1.5g Sweet Minis

Preparation and Usage

Sweetness Equivalence1 tablet Splenda® = 1 level teaspoon sugar

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

