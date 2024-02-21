SPLENDA ZERO CALORIE SWEETENER 100 SWEET MINIS 1.5G

Sucralose-based table-top sweetener For more Splenda® tips and treats visit us at splenda.co.uk or splenda.ie or call us on freephone 0800 028 1222 (UK) or on 1800 924 657 (IRL).

Each Splenda® Sweet Mini has the same sweetness as a teaspoon of sugar (4g), without all the calories.

Tastes like sugar! Zero calories Sweeten your favorite beverage Keto friendly Suitable for Vegetarians Kosher Halal

Pack size: 1.5G

Calorie free

Ingredients

Lactose (from Milk), Sweetener (Sucralose: 40%), Carriers (Cross-Linked Cellulose Gum, L-Leucine)

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Net Contents

100 x 1.5g Sweet Minis

Preparation and Usage

Sweetness Equivalence 1 tablet Splenda® = 1 level teaspoon sugar

Additives