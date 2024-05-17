Gillette Intimate Hair Razor Cartridges 4 Pack

GILLETTE INTIMATE RAZOR REFILL 4 PACK

Gillette Intimate Pubic Razor Cartridges are engineered to gently shave below the waist with minimal nicks and cuts. The SimplePass technology featuring 5 sharp, anti-friction blades provides a close and comfortable shave in the delicate pubic region. The cartridges are dermatologist tested and provide added glide and comfort thanks to the lubrication before and after the blades. Use the entire Gillette Intimate grooming line to help prepare and protect from shave irritation, and maintain your intimate area.

Gillette Pubic Razor: engineered to gently shave below the waist with minimal nicks and cuts SimplePassTM technology: featuring 5 anti-friction blades for a close and comfortable shave 2x lubrication: positioned before and after the blades to add a protective layer to skin Dermatologist tested: gentle on delicate pubic skin Effortless and easy: elevate your intimate hygiene care routine with Gillette Intimate Grooming

Ingredients

PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, Silica, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite, BHT, Glycol