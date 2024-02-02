Biona Organic Ruby Beetroot Sauerkraut 350g

Organic Beetroot Sauerkraut Want to know more about the Biona story? Check us out at: www.biona.co.uk

Biona: 25 years of organic food - Certified Organic & GMO Free - Suitable for Vegans - No Air Miles - Ethically & Sustainably Sourced - Family Business Biona Organic Ruby Sauerkraut is made by combining carefully shredded cabbage and beetroot. This Sauerkraut will liven up all your favourite meals - pair with salads, hummus wraps, veggie burgers, grilled vegetables and more.

Biona: We Live, Love and Breathe Organic. Biona was born over 25 years ago on an unwavering commitment to 100% organic, ethically and sustainably sourced food. Today, we are still a family owned company, committed to providing high quality organic food for everyone to share and enjoy. All our products are certified organic, GMO free, suitable for vegetarians (many are vegan), with no artificial additives. Our Family Mission is: - Supporting organic farming - Cleaning up the environment - Investing our profits back into the Organic Future - Increasing the use of renewable energy (wind and solar) in our production - Treating our staff and business partners with fairness

EU Organic - NL-BIO-01, EU/non-EU Agriculture Organic Food Federation

Organic Demeter

Pack size: 350G

Ingredients

White Cabbage** (41%), Water, Sauerkraut Juice** (22%), Spirit Vinegar*, Beetroot Concentrate* (2%), Sea Salt, Onion Powder**, Black Pepper**, *= Certified Organic ingredients, **= Controlled Biodynamic Agriculture/Demeter

Net Contents

350g ℮

Additives