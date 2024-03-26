We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

JUBEL Beer cut with Lemon 330ml

JUBEL Beer cut with Lemon 330ml

£2.10

£6.36/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Vegan

JUBEL Beer Cut with Lemon 330ml We believe in using business as a force for good. We're a certified b corp, which means we meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. We're also a certified carbon neutral business.
A sunshine session that radiates refreshment. Bursts of bright lemon cut through the crisp lager like a cool breeze on a warm day.Seriously good beer for unserious people
Crossed Grain Symbol - Certified by Coeliac, UK GB-116-004
Gluten Free BeerSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 330ML

Allergy Information

Contains Malted Barley.

Alcohol Type

Beer

Net Contents

330ml ℮

