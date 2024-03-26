JUBEL Beer cut with Lemon 330ml

Best before: See base of can

A sunshine session that radiates refreshment. Bursts of bright lemon cut through the crisp lager like a cool breeze on a warm day. Seriously good beer for unserious people

We believe in using business as a force for good. We're a certified b corp, which means we meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. We're also a certified carbon neutral business.

