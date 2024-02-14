We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Absolut Hunni Flavoured Vodka 70cl

Absolut Hunni Vodka 38% abv 70clAbsolut Hunni: where the magic of honey meets the refined world of Absolut Vodka.A premium, sweet vodka with a distinct flavour of golden honey for a smooth, delicious taste. Made exclusively from natural flavour and unlike some other flavoured vodkas, doesn't contain any added sugar.Mix with clear lemonade for an easy-to-make, refreshing in taste long drink. Or shake up some sugar syrup and lemon juice with this smooth, golden honey flavoured vodka, and you have yourself a refreshing Hunni Lemon Drop Martini.
Absolut Vodka has completely redefined the premium vodka landscape, becoming synonymous with art, culture and nightlife. By starting a revolution in cocktail creation and launching a range of flavours never before seen on the market, Absolut has become an icon in its own right. It has been produced at the famous old distilleries near Ahus in accordance with more than 400 years of Swedish tradition. In 1879, Lars Olsson Smith, its founder, introduced the continuous distillation with which he made Absolut. Instead of the usual three or four times, the vodka was distilled an infinite number of times. At Absolut, not only do we source all the ingredients locally, we have also made our distillery one of the most energy-efficient in the world. Today, Absolut has a CO2 neutral distillation.Perfect gift to offer for Christmas, dinners, birthdays and other special occasions.Hunni Lemonade VodkaIngredients: 50 ml Absolut Hunni, Ice Cubes, 150 ml Lemonade, 1 Wedge lemonHow to mix: Fill a rocks glass with ice cubes. Add all ingredients. Garnish with lemonHunni Lemon Drop MartiniIngredients: 50 ml Absolut Hunni, Ice Cubes, 25 ml Lemon Juice, 25 ml Simple Syrup, 1 Lemon ZestHow to mix: Shake ingredients and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with the lemon zest.
Pack size: 70CL

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Country

Sweden

Net Contents

700ml

Lower age limit

18 Years

