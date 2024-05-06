Magnum Chill Chocolate, Blueberry Cookies Ice Cream Sticks 3x90ml

Vanilla biscuit flavour ice-cream (with plant base) with blueberry sorbet core, coated with chocolate couverture (32%) and biscuit pieces (3%).

Discover the world of Magnum Chill and spiral into a journey of unparalleled pleasure. Melt away into a multi-sensorial ice cream experience with creamy vanilla biscuit ice cream wrapped around an intense core of fruity blueberry sorbet. Bite into the crackingly cool Magnum chocolate couverture and let your taste buds come alive, sliding into the velvet smooth ice cream centre surrounded with intensely satisfying chunks of cookie pieces. Melt into a moment of Magnum indulgence and go wherever your mood takes you. Pleasure is elevated to greater heights when you care about every detail. That’s why we select the most exclusive ingredients and expert hands to create every one of our creamy ice cream sticks with passion and precision. Magnum’s origins lie in Belgium, where our premium Belgian chocolate producer developed a unique chocolate coating with the signature crack to go with a smooth vanilla ice cream. Our cracking Magnum chocolate coating is made with the highest quality 100% sustainable cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance – a winning combination for pleasure seekers and chocolate connoisseurs. Since 1989, pleasure seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum ice cream. Boasting a wide range of flavours like Magnum Double Starchaser and Double Gold Caramel Billionaire ice creams, and even our Vegan ice cream range, there’s something to satisfy every taste bud. Which ice cream flavour will satisfy your indulgence? Explore more Magnum frozen treats, free yourself, and be #TrueToPleasure

Magnum Chill Blueberry Cookie Ice Cream Sticks offer the perfect blend of cracking Magnum vegan chocolate, velvety soft vegan ice cream and cookie pieces, for wherever pleasure takes you Enjoy intensely creamy biscuit and vanilla ice cream with a fruity blueberry sorbet core and delicious cookie pieces, all encased in a cracking vegan chocolate shell Magnum Chill's multi-sensorial ice cream experience will take you on a journey of pleasure – sink into a moment of Magnum indulgence and go wherever your mood takes you The chocolate used in this ice cream is made with the highest quality 100% sustainable cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance – guaranteed to satisfy every chocolate connoisseur Made with real blueberry puree encased in crackingly cool chocolate and the smoothest velvety-soft ice cream, these super-chilled Magnum ice cream sticks are specially crafted for intense pleasure Each pack contains 3 Magnum Chill Blueberry Cookie ice creams, to be stored at -18°C and enjoyed whenever you crave a moment of pure pleasure

Pack size: 270ML

Ingredients

Water, sugar, cocoa butter¹, cocoa mass¹, glucose syrup, blueberry puree (5%), coconut fat, blueberry juice from concentrate (2.5%), fructose, glucose-fructose syrup, rice flour, tapioca flour, spirulina, rapeseed oil, pea protein, emulsifiers (lecithins), fat reduced cocoa powder¹, flavourings, stabilisers (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan), salt, raising agent (E500), apple juice concentrate, carrot juice concentrate, acidity regulator (citric acid). May contain almonds, hazelnut, milk, oat, rye, soy and wheat. Chocolate Couverture containing vegetable fats in addition to cocoa butter. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Nuts, Oats, Rye, Soya, Wheat

Produce of

Italy

Net Contents

270 ℮