Betty Crocker, Bake Smart, Sugar Free, Vanilla Cake Mix, 350g

Vegetarian

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1704 kJ

Vanilla cake mix with sweeteners.Find more great baking ideas on www.bettycrocker.co.uk
Betty Crocker Bake Smart Sugar Free Chocolate Cake MixBetty's promiseWith over a century of globally inspiring makers, Betty Crocker encourages everyone - regardless their skill level, gender or age- to cherish homemade goods.We promise great taste, quality and convenience.Try to our bake smart rangeBetty Crocker Bake Smart Sugar Free Cake Mix
RSPO - RSPO™ Certified Sustainable Palm Oil, Mixed, 4-0256-12-100-00FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C105339, www.fsc.org© General Mills
Great Taste!No Artificial Flavours & ColoursSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 350G
Sugar free

Ingredients

Sweetener (Maltitol), Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Corn Starch, Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Natural Flavourings, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

May contain Egg, Soy, Milk. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 12 portions

Net Contents

350g ℮

Preparation and Usage

From AmbientAll you need is:80g (80ml,1/3 cup) Water + 72g (80ml, 1/3 cup) Vegetable oil + 3 Medium size eggsPrep time: 10 minsBaking time: 34-38 minsBaking: 1 (20cm round) cake tin3 Simple steps!1. Preheat oven to 180°C (160°C for fan assisted ovens or refer to manufacturer's instructions)/Gas Mark 4.Grease tin and preferably line base with baking parchment or greaseproof paper.2. Beat the eggs, oil, water and cake mix together and whisk (by hand or electric mixer) for 2-3 minutes until smooth and creamy. Do not eat unbaked batter. Pour into tin.3. Bake in the centre of the oven for 34-38 minutes or until rounded knife inserted in centre comes out clean. Let to cool completely and then remove from tin.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursContains Sweeteners

