Nando's Lemon and Black Pepper PERinaise 265g

Perinaise Lemon & Black Pepper Peri-Peri Mayonnaise

A creamy mayo with zesty lemon, cracked black pepper and a kick of Peri-Peri. Spread it on sarnies, squeeze onto salads or get dipping your chips - it goes with pretty much everything.

Colour may vary due to the nature of some ingredients.

Creamy, Zesty with a Peri-peri Kick Chilli rating - Medium No Artificial Flavours No Artificial Colours Suitable for Vegetarians Halal - NIHT - National Independent Halaal Trust Kosher Certification

Pack size: 265G

Ingredients

Water, Vinegar, Vegetable Oils (19%) (Sunflower Seed Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Free Range Egg Yolks, Salt, Lemon Puree (1.6%), Spices (Black Pepper (0.3%), Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, African Bird's Eye Chilli, White Pepper, Mustard Flour), Onion Puree, Green Chillies, Garlic Puree, Natural Flavouring, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidants (Calcium Disodium EDTA, Extract of Rosemary, Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

Contains: Eggs, Mustard

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

Servings per bottle 18

Net Contents

265g

Additives