We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Finest Yakitori Style Chicken King Kebab 800g

Tesco Finest Yakitori Style Chicken King Kebab 800g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£6.50

£8.12/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pack
Energy
1069kJ
255kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
10.4g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.0g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.80g

medium

13%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 708kJ / 169kcal

Chicken thighs marinated in a Yakitori style marinade, sprinkled with a red pepper and parsley topping, served with a garlic and ginger pickled sauce.
Tender chicken thigh fillets in a Yakitori style marinade, served with a garlic and ginger pickled glaze
Pack size: 800G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (87%), Garlic and Ginger Sauce [Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, White Wine, Onion, Molasses, Salt, Maize Starch, Soya Bean, Wheat, Garlic Purée, Ginger, Black Pepper, Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite)], Sugar, Brown Sugar, Spices, Maize Starch, Dried Onion, Honey Powder, Red Bell Pepper, Salt, Onion Powder, Parsley, Dried Garlic, Caramelised Sugar, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Paprika Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

800g e

View all Burgers, Meatballs & BBQ Meat

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here