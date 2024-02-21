Starbucks by Nespresso Decaf Espresso Roast Coffee Pods x10 57g

Starbucks Decaf Exprso Rst Cffe Pods x10 57g Committed to ethical coffee sourcing in partnership with conservation international Learn more: starbucks.com/sourcing

Contents: 10 Capsules of decaffeinated roast and ground coffee for the Nespresso system. The Starbucks® Dark Espresso Roast Decaf Every espresso beverage we handcraft for you started right here. The quest began in 1975 with a search for the perfect melding of beans and roast, ending months of intense experimentation later with the decaffeinated coffee you're holding in your hand. A recipe for dark caramelly sweetness - so right it's never been changed.

The Starbucks® Roast Each coffee requires a slightly different roast to reach its peak of aroma, acidity, body and flavour. We classify our coffees in three roast profiles, so finding your favourite is easy.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere. © 2023 Starbucks Corporation Nestlé uses Starbucks trademarks under license. Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

100% Arabica Intensity 11 Rich & Caramelly Notes Arabica Coffee Decaffeinated Coffee Decaf Coffee Pods

Pack size: 57G

