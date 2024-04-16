We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Chimichurri Beef Rump Steaks 460g

Tesco Finest Chimichurri Beef Rump Steaks 460g

£6.50

£14.13/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
383kcal
1607kJ
19%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.4g

low

3%of the reference intake
Fat
15.7g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.6g

medium

28%of the reference intake
Salt
1.10g

medium

18%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 799kJ / 190kcal

2 Seasoned beef rump steaks with a sachet of herb, garlic and red pepper sauce.
SUMMER EDITION Tender beef rump steaks with Latin inspired chimichurri seasoning and a herb, garlic and red pepper sauce.
Pack size: 460G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (86%), Herb, Garlic and Red Pepper Sauce (10%) [Water, Herbs, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Pepper, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Spices, Salt, Paprika Extract], Sugar, Cornflour, Herbs, Salt, Garlic Powder, Dried Garlic, Tomato Powder, Red Pepper, Spices, Citric Acid, Red Pepper Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Oil, Chilli Extract, Paprika Extract.

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

460g e

Preparation and Usage

Remove all packaging and place sauce sachet to one side. 

Allow steaks to rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before cooking 

Wash hands thoroughly after handling the sachet.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

