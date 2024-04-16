Tesco Finest Chimichurri Beef Rump Steaks 460g
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (86%), Herb, Garlic and Red Pepper Sauce (10%) [Water, Herbs, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Pepper, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Spices, Salt, Paprika Extract], Sugar, Cornflour, Herbs, Salt, Garlic Powder, Dried Garlic, Tomato Powder, Red Pepper, Spices, Citric Acid, Red Pepper Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Oil, Chilli Extract, Paprika Extract.
Preparation and Usage
Remove all packaging and place sauce sachet to one side.
Allow steaks to rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before cooking
Wash hands thoroughly after handling the sachet.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (201g**)
|Energy
|799kJ / 190kcal
|1607kJ / 383kcal
|Fat
|7.8g
|15.7g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|5.6g
|Carbohydrate
|2.7g
|5.5g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|27.3g
|54.9g
|Salt
|0.55g
|1.10g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When pan fried according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When pan fried according to instructions 460g typically weighs 402g.
|-
|-
