New
Tesco Chinese Style Char Siu Pulled Pork Wrap

Tesco Chinese Style Char Siu Pulled Pork Wrap

2(1)
Write a review

£3.00

£3.00/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1753kJ
417kcal
21%of the reference intake
Fat
13.5g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.0g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Sugars
16.0g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Salt
1.58g

medium

26%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 938kJ / 223kcal

Marinated hickory style pulled pork, char siu sauce, pickled slaw, spinach and mango chutney in a plain tortilla wrap.
Tender layers of pulled pork and char siu sauce with pickled cabbage slaw and spinach in a soft tortilla wrap CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAYSUMMER EDITION

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Hickory Style Pulled Pork (21%) [Pork Shoulder, Smoked Demerara Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Hickory Smoked Tomato Paste, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Sugar, Black Pepper, Cornflour, Onion Powder, Mustard Powder, Cumin, Cayenne Pepper, Garlic Powder], Water, White Cabbage, Sugar, Spinach, Carrot, Red Cabbage, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Rice Wine, Rapeseed Oil, Mango, Cornflour, Salt, Humectant (Glycerol), Spirit Vinegar, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Malic Acid), Apple, Apricot, Soya Bean, Spices, Garlic Purée, Dried Onion, Rice Vinegar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Molasses, Sunflower Oil, White Pepper, Barley Malt Extract, Coriander.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

View all Sandwiches, Wraps & Sushi

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here