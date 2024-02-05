Tesco Chinese Style Char Siu Pulled Pork Wrap
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 1753kJ
-
- 417kcal
- 21%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 13.5g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.0g
- 25%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 16.0g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.58g
- 26%of the reference intake
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Hickory Style Pulled Pork (21%) [Pork Shoulder, Smoked Demerara Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Hickory Smoked Tomato Paste, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Sugar, Black Pepper, Cornflour, Onion Powder, Mustard Powder, Cumin, Cayenne Pepper, Garlic Powder], Water, White Cabbage, Sugar, Spinach, Carrot, Red Cabbage, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Rice Wine, Rapeseed Oil, Mango, Cornflour, Salt, Humectant (Glycerol), Spirit Vinegar, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Malic Acid), Apple, Apricot, Soya Bean, Spices, Garlic Purée, Dried Onion, Rice Vinegar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Molasses, Sunflower Oil, White Pepper, Barley Malt Extract, Coriander.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|938kJ / 223kcal
|1753kJ / 417kcal
|Fat
|7.2g
|13.5g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|5.0g
|Carbohydrate
|30.4g
|56.8g
|Sugars
|8.5g
|16.0g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|2.4g
|Protein
|8.5g
|15.9g
|Salt
|0.84g
|1.58g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
