New
Tesco Finest Carrot Cake Muffins 2 Pack

£1.90

£0.95/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One muffin (100g)
Energy
388kcal
1624kJ
19%of the reference intake
Sugars
29.2g

high

32%of the reference intake
Fat
17.5g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.5g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Salt
0.50g

medium

8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1624kJ / 388kcal

2 Carrot muffins with cream cheese filling and topping, sprinkled with chopped walnuts.
Filled with a delicious cream cheese filling & topped with crunchy chopped walnuts. Made with sweet carrots, juicy sultanas, crunchy walnuts and pumpkin seeds with spiced notes of cinnamon and ginger.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Carrot (7%), Sultanas, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (3.5%), Dried Egg, Walnuts, Humectant (Glycerol), Butter (Milk), Pumpkin Seed, Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Dihydrogen Diphosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Tricalcium Phosphate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Ginger Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Palm Oil, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Dried Egg White, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Sunflower Oil, Lactic Acid, Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

Contains wheat, walnut, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

100g

