Fosters Proper Shandy Lager Beer 10x440ml

Beer with Natural Flavouring. For more information visit: fosters.co.uk

Foster's Proper Shandy is the ultimate combination of tasty and refreshing. A well-balanced shandy with zesty and fruity lemon notes, followed by a smooth beer aftertaste. The easiest and tastiest way to enjoy a pub classic at home or out and about, without compromising on quality. At 3% ABV Foster's Proper Shandy is also ideal for those looking to moderate their drinking.

Founded by William and Ralph Foster in 1888, FOSTER'S quickly made a name for itself in its home city of Melbourne. Replacing the colonial ales that the poms had brought with them, Aussies loved the crisp taste and ice-cold refreshment that FOSTER'S beer provided. In fact, keeping the beer cold was the top priority for William and Ralph. 1888 was a scorcher of the summer, and the hot temperatures and bush fires were a constant threat to the city of Melbourne - and the locals' new favourite beer. The solution? The brothers built 6 miles of pipeline to keep their lager chilled with sea water, and even set up their own fire brigade to protect their precious brewery. And we're so glad that they did. Today, we are the 3rd biggest beer in the UK and you can find us in 36,000 pubs across the UK.

Ultimate combination of tasty and refreshing. Delicious blend offering refreshment for all occasion. 3% ABV. A well known serve now available in a can. Pack contains 10 x 440ml ring pull drink cans

Pack size: 4400ML

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Barley, Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavouring, Hops, Hop Extract

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley

Alcohol Type

Beer

Net Contents

10 x 440ml ℮ Cans