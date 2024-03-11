We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
image 1 of Fosters Proper Shandy Lager Beer 10x440ml
image 1 of Fosters Proper Shandy Lager Beer 10x440mlimage 2 of Fosters Proper Shandy Lager Beer 10x440ml

Fosters Proper Shandy Lager Beer 10x440ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£9.00

£2.04/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Beer with Natural Flavouring.For more information visit: fosters.co.uk
Foster's Proper Shandy is the ultimate combination of tasty and refreshing. A well-balanced shandy with zesty and fruity lemon notes, followed by a smooth beer aftertaste. The easiest and tastiest way to enjoy a pub classic at home or out and about, without compromising on quality.At 3% ABV Foster's Proper Shandy is also ideal for those looking to moderate their drinking.
Founded by William and Ralph Foster in 1888, FOSTER'S quickly made a name for itself in its home city of Melbourne. Replacing the colonial ales that the poms had brought with them, Aussies loved the crisp taste and ice-cold refreshment that FOSTER'S beer provided.In fact, keeping the beer cold was the top priority for William and Ralph. 1888 was a scorcher of the summer, and the hot temperatures and bush fires were a constant threat to the city of Melbourne - and the locals' new favourite beer.The solution? The brothers built 6 miles of pipeline to keep their lager chilled with sea water, and even set up their own fire brigade to protect their precious brewery.And we're so glad that they did. Today, we are the 3rd biggest beer in the UK and you can find us in 36,000 pubs across the UK.
Ultimate combination of tasty and refreshing.Delicious blend offering refreshment for all occasion.3% ABV.A well known serve now available in a can.Pack contains 10 x 440ml ring pull drink cans
Pack size: 4400ML

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Barley, Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavouring, Hops, Hop Extract

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley

Alcohol Type

Beer

Net Contents

10 x 440ml ℮ Cans

View all Beer - Lager

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here