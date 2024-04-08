We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Finest 4 Caramel Hazelnut Brownie

Tesco Finest 4 Caramel Hazelnut Brownie

£3.50

£0.88/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One brownie
Energy
986kJ
236kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
12.3g

high

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.0g

high

35%of the reference intake
Sugars
21.3g

high

24%of the reference intake
Salt
0.20g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1972kJ / 471kcal

Chocolate brownie with a caramel layer, topped with Belgian milk chocolate, hazelnuts and a drizzle of white chocolate.
A rich chocolate brownie , with a layer of caramel and milk chocolate, finished with hazelnut pieces and a white chocolate drizzle.hand finished serves 4 Rich & Indulgent

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Belgian Milk Chocolate (23%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Glucose Syrup, Dark Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Hazelnut (3.5%), Palm Oil, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk [Milk, Sugar], Brown Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Thickener (Acacia Gum), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

