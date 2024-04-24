We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Stonebaked Four Cheese Pizza 350g

Tesco Stonebaked Four Cheese Pizza 350g

£1.65

£0.47/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pizza
Energy
1767kJ
421kcal
21%of the reference intake
Fat
15.4g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.1g

high

51%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.2g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.70g

medium

28%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1071kJ / 255kcal

A stonebaked pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, mild Cheddar, red Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses.
Our pizza bases are stonebaked for a chewy, light texture and authentic taste.Stonebaked Generously topped with a rich mix of cheese and creamy mozzarella
Pack size: 350G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tomato Purée, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (17%), Water, Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (5%), Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Beta Carotene) (Milk) (4%), Monterey Jack Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (1%), Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Sugar, Herbs, Garlic Purée, Dried Garlic, White Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Sourdough Culture (Wheat).

Allergy Information

The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

350g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

