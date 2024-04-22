BrewDog Post Punk 4 x330ml

Beer. We are employee and community owned. Every year we share 10% of our profits with our crew.

Tropic It Like It's Hot Take it to the tropics with an exotic twist on Punk IPA, featuring explosive flavours of passionfruit, orange and guava.

Positive planet certified carbon negative company We are the world's first carbon negative brewery. Good people drink good beer - BrewDog

This Beer Fights Climate Change Enjoyed Worldwide

Pack size: 1320ML

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Yeast, Hops, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients list in bold.

Alcohol Type

Beer

Country

United Kingdom

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage