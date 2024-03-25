What the Heck 2 Chicken & Red Thai Sausage Bombs 260g

British Chicken (58%), Spring Onion, Ginger and Chilli Bombs with a Red Thai Curry Sauce Give a heck! Visit heckfood.co.uk to find out more about our sizzling sustainability goals. For more recipe inspiration, visit heckfood.co.uk

Our lower in fat Spring Chicken sausage recipe brimming with spring onion, chilli and ginger, then taken to the next level with a bold and spicy Thai red curry sauce centre. Switch up lunch, dinner and meal prep with a ‘yum’ effect and lots of extra flavour with no effort required, just get them in the oven, under the grill or in the air fryer – BOOM! Introducing a handy little shortcut to savoury deliciousness, that’s telling midweek meal boredom to get stuffed! Fire up tastebuds with our new Sausage Bombs. Layer onto a fresh vermicelli noodles salad, topped with sesame seeds and sliced chilli for an extra hit of heat. Or, serve with fragrant jasmine rice and a fresh courgette and edamame bean salad, topped with coriander.

HECK being family run, means we can do things differently. We make our sausages, burgers, mince & meatballs in small batches right here on our farm in Yorkshire. Although small, we’re big on premium quality & flavour. We make something for everyone! Our uncompromising attitude & passionate team produce the tastiest, healthiest food for all your family. Everything we produce is gluten free and is made in a 100% nut free factory. We are proudly British. So, what are you waiting for? Flavour you can swear by! We are all about tasty British food but we're putting sustainability on the menu to make a H.E.C.K. of a difference

Perfect for air frying Gluten Free High Protein British by Heck Flavour You Can Swear by! Dairy Free Suitable for home freezing

British Chicken (58%), Red Thai Sauce (23%) (Coconut Milk, Red Chilli Puree, Water, Cornflour, Ginger Puree, Sodium Alginate, Garlic Puree, Onion Puree, Lime Juice, Tomato Paste, White Sugar, Lemon Grass, Salt, Coriander, Cayenne, Galangal, Ground Coriander, Ground Cumin, Thai Basil, Sweet Paprika, Lime Leaf), Gluten Free Crumb (Rice Flour, Water, Dextrose Monohydrate, Vegetable Fibre), Water, Spring Onion (4%), Seasoning (Salt, Gluten Free Rice Flour, Sugar, Dried Leek, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite**), Spice, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Yeast Extract, Natural Flavouring, Spice Extract, Herb Extract), Ginger Puree (2%), Red Chilli (1%), Citrus Fibre, **We use this to help our bombs stay fresh for longer

Refer to ingredients in Bold.

Made in Britain by heck Produced in the UK using British chicken

260g ℮