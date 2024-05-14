We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Magnum Euphoria White Chocolate, Pink Lemonade Ice Cream Sticks 3x90ml

Lemon ice-cream with raspberry sorbet core, coated with white chocolate (30%) and a blend of popping candy and fruit flavour sugar (4%).
Discover the world of Magnum Euphoria Ice Creams and spiral into a journey of unparalleled pleasure. Melt away into a multi-sensorial ice cream experience with creamy lemon ice cream wrapped around an intense core of sweet raspberry sorbet. Bite into the crackingly cool Magnum white chocolate and let your taste buds come alive as you enjoy the velvet smooth ice cream centre and exciting bursts of raspberry crunch and popping candy. Melt into a moment of Magnum indulgence with this frozen dessert and go wherever your mood takes you.Pleasure is elevated to greater heights when you care about every detail. That’s why we select the most exclusive ingredients and expert hands to create every one of our creamy ice cream sticks with passion and precision. Magnum’s origins lie in Belgium, where our premium Belgian chocolate producer developed a unique chocolate coating with the signature crack to go with a smooth vanilla ice cream. Our cracking Magnum chocolate coating is made with the highest quality 100% sustainable cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance – a winning combination for pleasure seekers and chocolate connoisseurs.Since 1989, pleasure seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum ice cream. Boasting a wide range of flavours like Magnum Sunlover and Magnum Double Raspberry, and even our Vegan ice cream range, there’s something to satisfy every taste bud. Which ice cream flavour will satisfy your indulgence? Explore more Magnum frozen treats, free yourself and be #TrueToPleasure
Magnum Euphoria Pink Lemonade Ice Cream Sticks offer the perfect balance of cracking Magnum chocolate, velvety smooth ice cream and pops of raspberry crunch for a multi-sensorial delightEnjoy creamy lemon ice cream with a sweet and zingy raspberry sorbet core, delightful bursts of raspberry crunch and popping candy, all coated within a cracking white Magnum chocolate shellMagnum Euphoria's decadent ice cream experience will take you on a journey of pleasure – sink into a moment of Magnum indulgence and go wherever your mood takes youThe chocolate used in this ice cream is made with the highest quality 100% sustainable cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance – guaranteed to satisfy every chocolate connoisseurMade with real raspberry and lemon juice encased in cracking white chocolate and velvety-soft ice cream, these euphoric Magnum ice creams are specially crafted for an intense taste experienceEach pack contains 3 Magnum Euphoria Pink Lemonade ice creams, to be stored at -18°C and enjoyed whenever you crave a moment of pure pleasure
Pack size: 270ML

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, cocoa butter¹, water, glucose syrup, raspberry puree (5.5%), skimmed MILK powder, lemon juice from concentrate (4%), coconut fat, raspberry juice from concentrate (3.5%), butter fat (MILK), fructose, whole MILK powder, whey solids (MILK), glucose-fructose syrup, emulsifiers (E471, lecithins), beetroot juice concentrate, stabilisers (locust bean gum, tara gum, guar gum, carrageenan), flavourings, colour (anthocyanins), acidity regulator (citric acid), pea protein, lactose (MILK), carbon dioxide (E290). May contain almonds, pistachio nuts and wheat. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, WheatContains: Milk

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

270 ℮

