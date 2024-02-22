TOASTABAGS 8 CAKE TIN LINERS TWIN PACK

Make & bake 2 x 8" circles, 2 x walls Reusable A great alternative to parchment paper Non-stick - no need to grease Safety tested - food safe Dishwasher Safe PTFE nonstick

Care and Use

Wash the liner thoroughly before use.

After use wipe clean with a damp cloth, wash in warm soapy water or in the dishwasher with care.

Do not exceed an oven temperature of 260°C/500°/Gas Mk 10

Do not expose directly to naked flames, burners, grill or heating elements.

Do not cut food on liner with sharp knives or use sharp edged cooking utensils.

Always handle hot surfaces with care when removing the liner.