Tesco Finest Gremolata Lamb Leg Steaks 415g

Tesco Finest Gremolata Lamb Leg Steaks 415g

£6.50

£15.66/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1655kJ
396kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
22.1g

high

32%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.9g

high

40%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.24g

medium

21%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 905kJ / 217kcal

2 Lamb leg steaks with a garlic and herb marinade and a garlic, lemon and parsley butter preparation.
SUMMER EDITION Tender marinated lamb leg steaks with a garlic, lemon and herb buttery melt.
Pack size: 415G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb (92%), Garlic, Lemon and Parsley Butter Preparation (4.5%) [Butter (Milk), Parsley, Lemon Zest, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sea Salt, Roasted Garlic Purée, Maize Starch, Salt, Black Pepper], Dried Garlic, Sea Salt, Parsley, Sugar, Black Pepper, Flavouring, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lemon Oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British lamb.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

415g e

Preparation and Usage

Allow steaks to rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before cooking and place the garlic, lemon and parsley melt to one side.

