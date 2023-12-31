La Vie Plant-based Smoked Bacon Lardons 150g

Smoked Soya-Based Bits

A plant-based recipe naturally bringing to the table everything you love about bacon, apart from the pig. Better for you, better for the planet, and much better for our buddy Mr Piggy. Naturally smoked with beech wood (can also be consumed indoors).

Packaged in a protected atmosphere.

100% Plant-Based High in Protein Better for the Planet From Plants with Love GMO-free soya For Meat-Lovers and Vegans Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 150G

High in Protein

Ingredients

Rehydrated Soya Proteins 82%, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Natural Flavourings, Colourants: Anthocyane - Lycopene, Acidity Corrector: Potassium Acetate

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Gluten.

Net Contents

2 x 75g

Additives