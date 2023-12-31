We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

La Vie Plant-based Smoked Bacon Lardons 150g

La Vie Plant-based Smoked Bacon Lardons 150g

4.9(17)
£3.50

£23.33/kg

£4 off £12 spend on selected plant based and vegetarian products. Coupon deducted after Clubcard Prices applied. Enter Coupon code GR4LFP at checkout (case sensitive). T&Cs apply. Valid on orders collected or delivered between 01/01/2024-21/01/2024
Vegan

Smoked Soya-Based Bits
A plant-based recipe naturally bringing to the table everything you love about bacon, apart from the pig. Better for you, better for the planet, and much better for our buddy Mr Piggy.Naturally smoked with beech wood (can also be consumed indoors).
Packaged in a protected atmosphere.
100% Plant-BasedHigh in ProteinBetter for the PlanetFrom Plants with LoveGMO-free soyaFor Meat-Lovers and VegansSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 150G
High in Protein

Ingredients

Rehydrated Soya Proteins 82%, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Natural Flavourings, Colourants: Anthocyane - Lycopene, Acidity Corrector: Potassium Acetate

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Gluten.

Net Contents

2 x 75g

Additives

Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

