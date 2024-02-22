Kendamil Ready to Feed Follow On Milk 6-12 Months 250ml

KENDAMIL RTF FOLLOW-ON- MILK 6-12 MTH 250ML

From our family to yours With over 60 years' expertise in infant nutrition, Kendamil is the first ready-to-feed baby milk made with whole milk and free from palm oil and fish oil.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Ready to feed Our award-winning formula Whole Milk No Palm Oil Plant-Based DHA UHT sterilised Award winning - Proud winners of the Queen's Award Vegetarian Society Approved Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Water, Whole Milk (23%), Demineralized Whey Permeate (Milk), Demineralized Whey (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Galacto- Oligosaccharides (Milk), Calcium Citrate, Potassium Phosphate, Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Citrate, Choline Chloride, Fructo-Oligosaccharides, Magnesium Chloride, Oil from the Microalgae Schizochytrium Sp., Potassium Hydroxide, Inositol, L-Tryptophan, L-Tyrosine, L-Histidine, Oil from Mortierella Alpina, Taurine, L-Carnitine, Sodium Chloride, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Copper Sulphate, Manganese Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Potassium Lodide, Vitamin A, Vitamin D₃, Thiamin (B₁), Riboflavin (B₂), Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6 Biotin, Folic Acid, Vitamin B₁₂, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Vitamin K₁, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Antioxidant: Tocopherol Rich Extract

Allergy Information

See ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage