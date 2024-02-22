We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Kendamil Ready to Feed Follow On Milk 6-12 Months 250ml

Kendamil Ready to Feed Follow On Milk 6-12 Months 250ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.25

£5.00/litre

Vegetarian

KENDAMIL RTF FOLLOW-ON- MILK 6-12 MTH 250ML
From our family to yoursWith over 60 years' expertise in infant nutrition, Kendamil is the first ready-to-feed baby milk made with whole milk and free from palm oil and fish oil.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Ready to feedOur award-winning formulaWhole MilkNo Palm OilPlant-Based DHAUHT sterilisedAward winning - Proud winners of the Queen's AwardVegetarian Society ApprovedSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Water, Whole Milk (23%), Demineralized Whey Permeate (Milk), Demineralized Whey (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Galacto- Oligosaccharides (Milk), Calcium Citrate, Potassium Phosphate, Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Citrate, Choline Chloride, Fructo-Oligosaccharides, Magnesium Chloride, Oil from the Microalgae Schizochytrium Sp., Potassium Hydroxide, Inositol, L-Tryptophan, L-Tyrosine, L-Histidine, Oil from Mortierella Alpina, Taurine, L-Carnitine, Sodium Chloride, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Copper Sulphate, Manganese Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Potassium Lodide, Vitamin A, Vitamin D₃, Thiamin (B₁), Riboflavin (B₂), Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6 Biotin, Folic Acid, Vitamin B₁₂, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Vitamin K₁, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Antioxidant: Tocopherol Rich Extract

Allergy Information

See ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding guide (6 - 12 months)After 6 months, once weaning is established, we recommend giving your baby about 1 pint (500-600ml) per day. This information is given as a guide only. Consult your healthcare professional if you require more advice.Preparation instructionsWash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturer's instructions. Check best before date and then shake bottle well. Pour the required amount of milk into a sterilised feeding bottle. Serve at room temperature, or warmed if desired. If warmed, check temperature of feed. For hygiene reasons, either discard unfinished feed or keep in the fridge and consume within 24 hours.

View all Follow On Baby Milk From 6 Months

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here