We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Finest Watermelon, Feta & Sweet Babyleaf Salad 205g

Tesco Finest Watermelon, Feta & Sweet Babyleaf Salad 205g

5(2)
Write a review

£3.00

£1.46/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack (103g)
Energy
115kcal
483kJ
6%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.6g

low

4%of the reference intake
Fat
3.6g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.46g

medium

8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 468kJ / 111kcal

A mix of cooked grains and cucumber dressed in mint infused oil, salad leaves, topped with watermelon and Feta cheese and a pot of balsamic dressing.
Diced fresh watermelon with Greek feta cheese, mixed grains, sweet baby leaves and a tangy balsamic dressingSUMMER EDITION A flavoursome salad ready to be dressed with a sweet balsamic dressing
Pack size: 205G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Grain Mix (40%) [Water, Bulgur Wheat, Quinoa, Wheat Berry], Balsamic Dressing [Water, Balsamic Vinegar (Red Wine Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must), Muscovado Sugar, Cornflour, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Treacle, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil], Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (9%), Watermelon (9%), Cucumber, Green Butterhead, Pea Shoots, Red Chard, Spinach, Mint Infused Oil [Sunflower Oil, Spearmint].

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

205g e

View all Lettuce & Salad bags

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here