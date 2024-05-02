We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Mini Churros 205g

Tesco Mini Churros 205g

£4.00

£1.95/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One churro with dip and sugar
Energy
299kJ
71kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
3.4g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.2g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1496kJ / 357kcal

Mini doughnuts with a chocolate flavour dipping sauce and sachet of cinnamon sugar.
Churros doughnut sticks with a sachet of cinnamon sugar, accompanied with a chocolate flavoured dipping sauce. Authentic Churros made at a family run business in Spaincrispy doughnut sticks with a sachet of cinnamon sugar and chocolate flavour dipping sauce.
Pack size: 205G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour, Chocolate Flavour Dip [Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Modified Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Lecithins)], Rapeseed Oil, Cinnamon Sugar [Sugar, Cinnamon], Salt.

Allergy Information

May contain soya, mustard, peanuts, nuts and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

approx. 10 Servings

Net Contents

205g

