Tesco Mini Churros 205g

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 10-12 mins Set dipping sauce pot and sugar sachet to one side. Place churros on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Once cooked remove from the oven, place on a serving tray, sprinkle with the cinnamon sugar and serve with the dipping sauce. Do not reheat.

May contain soya, mustard, peanuts, nuts and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Churros doughnut sticks with a sachet of cinnamon sugar, accompanied with a chocolate flavoured dipping sauce. Authentic Churros made at a family run business in Spain

