Tesco Finest Dinky SunBlush Tomato & Cheddar Puffs 128g

5(1)
£3.50

£2.73/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One puff (16g)
Energy
64kcal
265kJ
3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Fat
4.2g

high

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.4g

high

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1658kJ / 398kcal

Full fat soft cheese, mozzarella full fat soft cheese and extra mature Cheddar cheese mixed with SunBlush® tomatoes and basil, encased in a butter enriched puff pastry, topped with mature Cheddar cheese crumb.
Summer Edition SunBlush® tomato, creamy Cheddar and basil filling in a butter enriched puff pastry.
Pack size: 128G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Palm Oil, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (7%), Onion, Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, SunBlush® Tomato (3%), Cornflour, Potato Starch, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Tomato Concentrate, Rapeseed Oil, Basil, Parsley, Salt, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Olive Oil, Black Pepper, Oregano, Sugar, Garlic, Yeast, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

128g e

