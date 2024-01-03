JoJo Maman Bebe Bath Fizzer Collection 3x50g

JoJo Maman Bébé is here to take care of every little bit of time you spend with your little ones. That's why we've made these gentle, soft and oh so fun bath-time products.

Use for waking-up-splashing from top to toe, or end of day dreamy, sleepy-time when I grow.

Designed for babies, children, mums and dads too this will keep you squeaky-clean for all those days well spent.