La Vie Plant-based Smoked Ham 100g

4.7(15)
£3.00

£3.00/100g

Vegan

Plant-Based Smoked Flavour Ham Style Slices, Made from Pea Protein.Oh la la!We make it in France.
A plant-based recipe that brings you everything you love about ham, without the pig in the middle. Better for you, better for the planet, and much better for our buddy, Mr Piggy.Just like ham, but made with plants, not ass. Use it in the same way you would use non-vegan ham, in cold or hot dishes. The sky is ze limit!
Packaged in a protected atmosphere.
100% Plant-BasedHigh in ProteinBetter for The PlanetFrom Plants with LoveFor Meat-Lovers and VegansGMO-free soyaRecipes, Good Vibes, LoveSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 100G
High in Protein

Ingredients

Rehydrated Pea Protein 90%, Soy Protein, Flavourings, Radish Concentrate Juice, Smoke Flavouring, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Potassium Acetates, Preservative: Vegan Lactic Acid

Allergy Information

Produced in a factory that handles Milk, Nuts and Eggs.

Net Contents

100g

Additives

Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

