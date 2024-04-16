Tesco Finest Extra Mature Cheddar 4 Beef Burgers 454g

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Instructions: For best results grill. GRILL: 16-18 mins. Place under a pre-heated medium-high grill. Turn once halfway through cooking time.

Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking instructions above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently. Leave to rest for 5 minutes after cooking.

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C / Gas 6 Chilled: 24-26 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of pre-heated oven. Turn once halfway through cooking time.

Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

