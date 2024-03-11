We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Bulmers Original Cider 6x500ml

Bulmers Original Cider 6x500ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£8.50

£2.83/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Premium CiderFor more information visit: BULMERS.CO.UK
Bulmers Original is a light to medium bodied cider, representing a perfect blend of sweeter eating apples and sharper cider apples such as Dabinett and Michelin, all home-grown in our Herefordshire orchards. Best enjoyed over ice for ultimate refreshment. The recommended food pairing is good old fashioned ham and cheese on bloomer breadWe've cut our emissions when making our beers and ciders by 68% since 2008
Bulmers cider was established in 1887 by Percy Bulmer following the advice of his mother to make a business in food or drink, as they ‘never go out of fashion'. His enterprising cider business brought about something of a revolution, transforming cider from a drink enjoyed mainly by farmhands, to a drink enjoyed by the masses. Percy's brother and business partner Fred once cycled 500 miles in seven days in the pursuit of quality apples for Bulmers cider. The belief that better apples make better cider still holds true today.
UK Trade Mark Owner.
100% British ApplesNo Artificial Flavours, Sweeteners or Colours
Pack size: 3000ML

Ingredients

Apple Juice (from Concentrate), Water, Sugar, Antioxidant: Sodium Metabisulphite

Allergy Information

Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Net Contents

6 x 500ml ℮ Bottles

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Sweeteners

Lower age limit

18 Years

View all Cider

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here