Bulmers Original Cider 6x500ml

Bulmers Original is a light to medium bodied cider, representing a perfect blend of sweeter eating apples and sharper cider apples such as Dabinett and Michelin, all home-grown in our Herefordshire orchards. Best enjoyed over ice for ultimate refreshment. The recommended food pairing is good old fashioned ham and cheese on bloomer bread We've cut our emissions when making our beers and ciders by 68% since 2008

Bulmers cider was established in 1887 by Percy Bulmer following the advice of his mother to make a business in food or drink, as they ‘never go out of fashion'. His enterprising cider business brought about something of a revolution, transforming cider from a drink enjoyed mainly by farmhands, to a drink enjoyed by the masses. Percy's brother and business partner Fred once cycled 500 miles in seven days in the pursuit of quality apples for Bulmers cider. The belief that better apples make better cider still holds true today.

100% British Apples No Artificial Flavours, Sweeteners or Colours

Apple Juice (from Concentrate), Water, Sugar, Antioxidant: Sodium Metabisulphite

Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Cider/Perry

6 x 500ml ℮ Bottles

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Sweeteners

18 Years