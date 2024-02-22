Little Moons Refreshos Vegan Blood Orange & Pink Grapefruit Mochi Sorbet 6x32g

Blood orange and pink grapefruit sorbet wrapped in sweet rice dough (40%). Carbon, Balanced, Carton World Land Trust™ www.carbonbalancedcarton.com

We created Little Moons with a passion for quality that came from growing up in our family bakery. Mouthfuls of Sorbet wrapped in soft-sweet mochi dough, they're a little lift to brighten your day. We hope you love them. Viv & Howard, Founders

Sorbet Wrapped in Soft Rice Dough 244 kJ, 58 Kcal Per Mochi Gluten Free Vegan Friendly Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 192G

Ingredients

Coconut Drink (Water, Coconut Milk (Coconut Extract, Water), Grape Juice Concentrate, Emulsifier (Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids) Salt, Colour (Carotene)), Blood Orange Puree (17%), Sugar, Water, Rice Flour, Glucose Syrup, Chicory Root Fibre, Trehalose*, Coconut Milk (Coconut Extract, Water), Concentrated Orange Puree (Concentrated Orange Puree, Acid (Citric Acid), Orange Essential Oil), Pink Grapefruit Puree (1.8%), Rice Starch, Beetroot Powder, Tapioca Starch, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Grapefruit Extract, Natural Blood Orange Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Colours (Annatto Norbixin, Curcumin), Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Soya, *Trehalose is a source of Glucose

Allergy Information

May contain: Milk, Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Net Contents

6 x 32g ℮

Preparation and Usage