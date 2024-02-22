We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Little Moons Refreshos Vegan Blood Orange & Pink Grapefruit Mochi Sorbet 6x32g

£5.00

£2.60/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 100 g
Energy
180kJ
762kcal
-%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 762 kJ

Blood orange and pink grapefruit sorbet wrapped in sweet rice dough (40%).Carbon, Balanced, CartonWorld Land Trust™www.carbonbalancedcarton.com
We created Little Moons with a passion for quality that came from growing up in our family bakery. Mouthfuls of Sorbet wrapped in soft-sweet mochi dough, they're a little lift to brighten your day.We hope you love them.Viv & Howard,Founders
Sorbet Wrapped in Soft Rice Dough244 kJ, 58 Kcal Per MochiGluten FreeVegan FriendlySuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 192G

Ingredients

Coconut Drink (Water, Coconut Milk (Coconut Extract, Water), Grape Juice Concentrate, Emulsifier (Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids) Salt, Colour (Carotene)), Blood Orange Puree (17%), Sugar, Water, Rice Flour, Glucose Syrup, Chicory Root Fibre, Trehalose*, Coconut Milk (Coconut Extract, Water), Concentrated Orange Puree (Concentrated Orange Puree, Acid (Citric Acid), Orange Essential Oil), Pink Grapefruit Puree (1.8%), Rice Starch, Beetroot Powder, Tapioca Starch, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Grapefruit Extract, Natural Blood Orange Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Colours (Annatto Norbixin, Curcumin), Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Soya, *Trehalose is a source of Glucose

Allergy Information

May contain: Milk, Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Net Contents

6 x 32g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Give your mochi 5 mins out of the freezer before diving in.They're worth the wait.Good things come to those who wait...Remove from the freezer 5min before servingOur sorbet is best enjoyed after a little patience, resulting in softer mochi and a more intense flavour.

