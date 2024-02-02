We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

PURE VIA DEMERARA SWEETENER STICKS 40PK 60G

PURE VIA DEMERARA SWEETENER STICKS 40PK 60G

Vegan

Steviol glycosides from stevia based table-top sweetener.
Pure Via® Demerara Sugar Alternative is a zero-calorie plant-based sweetener that perfectly complements rich and intense coffee blends.Crafted from just four ingredients: erythritol, apple extract, natural flavourings, and steviol glycosides from the stevia plant, it’s brilliant for baking and sprinkling over food. Apples create its beautiful golden colour, and it is gluten-free and keto and vegan friendly.
BRINGING THE SWEETNESS OF NATURE INTO YOUR WORLDLife is sweet. And that’s why we’ve crafted the perfect sugar alternatives, just for you. Our products are plant based and made from carefully selected ingredients derived from nature. They taste great and are teeth, vegan, and keto friendly. Your only choice is which one to enjoy. Discover a low-calorie world of sweetness where every taste bud is satisfied. PURE VIA, PURE JOY®.
Pure via, Pure Via. Pure joy and the perfect sugar alternative are trademarks of Whole Earth Sweetener Co. LLC.©2024 Merisant Company 2, Sarl.
The Perfect Sugar AlternativeLow calorie sweetenerPlant Based0 Sugar0 Calories Per ServingDelicious Aroma with Notes of MolassesSuitable for vegan, keto and paleo dietsGluten Free
Pack size: 60G
0 Sugar

Ingredients

Bulking Agent: Erythritol, Natural Flavouring, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides from Stevia (0, 8%), Apple Extract

Number of uses

Serving size = 1.5g pack contains 40 servings

Net Contents

60g ℮

Preparation and Usage

1 stick of Pure Via® 0 kcal as sweet as 1 teaspoon of demerara sugar 16 kcal

