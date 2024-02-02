PURE VIA DEMERARA SWEETENER STICKS 40PK 60G

Steviol glycosides from stevia based table-top sweetener.

Pure Via® Demerara Sugar Alternative is a zero-calorie plant-based sweetener that perfectly complements rich and intense coffee blends. Crafted from just four ingredients: erythritol, apple extract, natural flavourings, and steviol glycosides from the stevia plant, it’s brilliant for baking and sprinkling over food. Apples create its beautiful golden colour, and it is gluten-free and keto and vegan friendly.

BRINGING THE SWEETNESS OF NATURE INTO YOUR WORLD Life is sweet. And that’s why we’ve crafted the perfect sugar alternatives, just for you. Our products are plant based and made from carefully selected ingredients derived from nature. They taste great and are teeth, vegan, and keto friendly. Your only choice is which one to enjoy. Discover a low-calorie world of sweetness where every taste bud is satisfied. PURE VIA, PURE JOY®.

The Perfect Sugar Alternative Low calorie sweetener Plant Based 0 Sugar 0 Calories Per Serving Delicious Aroma with Notes of Molasses Suitable for vegan, keto and paleo diets Gluten Free

Pack size: 60G

Bulking Agent: Erythritol, Natural Flavouring, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides from Stevia (0, 8%), Apple Extract

Serving size = 1.5g pack contains 40 servings

60g ℮

