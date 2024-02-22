We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nuby Nesting Storage Pots With Lids 6m+ 3pk

Nuby Nesting Storage Pots With Lids 6m+ 3pk

£6.00

£2.00/each

NUBY NESTING STORAGE POTS & LIDS 6M+ 3 PACK
Our Nesting Storage Pots are a must-have for nibbling out and about with your hungry one. This colourful set comes with three different-sized pots - each easy to clean and super compact, great for storing.
© 2024 Luv n' careNûby TM and Nûby logo licensed to Luv n' care by Adrnar InternationalProduct Design and all other TMs owned by or licensed to Luv n' care #111023LUK

Preparation and Usage

Microwave instructions: Always remove lid before placing in a microwave. Heating in a microwave oven may produce localised high temperatures. Take extra care when microwave heating. Always stir heated food to ensure even heat distribution and test the temperature before serving.Cleaning: Clean before each use. Always wash the product immediately after use. Wash in warm soapy water and rinse in clean water or use a dishwasher. Do not clean with solvents or harsh chemicals. Do not store or leave in direct sunlight or near a source of heat. Do not store or allow to come into contact with solvents or harsh chemicals. Staining may occur if the product is allowed to come into contact with oil-based foods (eg. oil/tomato based sauces).Please read and retain these instructions for future use.

Lower age limit

6 Months

