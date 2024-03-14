TrüFrü White & Milk Chocolate covered Strawberries 227g

Frozen Strawberries (50%) Chocolate (White Chocolate 25% and Milk Chocolate 25%).

83 Kcal Per Serving 8 Portions Per Pack Frozen fresh in white & milk chocolate 100% Real fruit picked ripe Nature's strawberries picked ripe Immersed in white & milk chocolate Hyper-chilled locks in flavour & nature Gluten free No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives

Pack size: 227G

Ingredients

Strawberries, Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier Soya Lecithin, Natural Flavouring), White Thixolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Skim Milk Powder, Emulsifier Soya Lecithin, Natural Flavouring), White Chocolate contains not less than 2% Cocoa Butter and not less than 14% dry Milk Solids of which not less than 3.5% is Milk Fat, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum and contains Vegetable Fats less than 5%

Allergy Information

(May contain: Peanuts, other Nuts)

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 8

Net Contents

227g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Instructions for Consumption: Remove product from pouch and wait 15 mins before enjoying.

Additives