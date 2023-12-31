Vivera Plant Veggie Burgers 200g

Pre-cooked plant-based burger made from hydrated soya and wheat protein with several types of vegetables. You've Got the Power to Do Good Congrats! By choosing this product you have just done your body, the planet and animals a big favour! Enthusiastic? Then let's inspire more people to join the goodness movement!

Product packed in a protective atmosphere.

Contains 64% Vegetables 9% Protein + Vitamin B12 & Iron Juicy Bite 2 pieces cook me please Eat Open Minded High in protein Source of iron and vitamin B12 Prepared to a vegan recipe Suitable for vegans Vegan Friendly

Pack size: 200G

High in protein Source of iron and vitamin B12

Ingredients

Vegetables in varying proportions [Onion, Carrot, Leek, Maize, Green Beans, Green Peas, Red Pepper, Green Pepper] [64%], Hydrated Vegetable Protein [Water, Soya Protein [7%]] [22%], Vegetable Oils [Sunflower, Rapeseed in varying proportions], Starch, Vinegar, Flavouring, Potato Protein, Thickener [Methylcellulose], Spices, Natural Flavourings, Potato Fibres, Onion Powder, Salt, Garlic Powder, Vitamins and Minerals [Vitamin B12, Iron]

Allergy Information

These products are produced in a factory that also handles Gluten containing Cereals, Milk [Lactose] and Egg. Strict controls are in place to prevent cross-contamination but for severe allergy sufferers we advise that these products are not suitable for customers with an allergy to Gluten containing Cereals, Milk [Lactose] and Egg. Please see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

200g ℮