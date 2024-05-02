We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Creamy Labneh Dip 160g

£2.25

£1.41/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

¼ of a pot
Energy
467kJ
113kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
10.9g

high

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.8g

high

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1169kJ / 283kcal

Labneh strained yogurt medium fat soft cheese, Greek style yogurt with lemon zest and mint topped with a dressing of toasted pine nuts, spinach, parsley, paprika and garlic purée.
Summer Edition Labneh strained yogurt topped with a mint pesto infused with zesty lemon and paprika.
Pack size: 160G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Labneh Strained Yogurt Medium Fat Soft Cheese (55%) [Cream Cheese (Milk), Salt], Greek Style Yogurt (Milk) (22%) Extra Virgin Olive Oil (11%), Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Lemon Zest, Mint, Toasted Pine Nuts, Mint Infused Sunflower Oil [Sunflower Oil, Mint], Spinach, Parsley, Paprika, Salt, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Cornflour.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

160g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

