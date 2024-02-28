Pringles Hot Flamin' Cheese Flavour Crisps 160g

Cheese & Chilli Flavour Savoury Snack.

A twist on a classic snack, Pringles Hot Flamin’ Cheese flavour are a perfect way to spice up your snack. Pringles Hot Flamin’ Cheese flavour give a bold kick to your favourite snack. These delectable sharing crisps are perfect for any party or get-together. Once you pop, enjoy an explosive experience with Pringles Hot flavour sharing crisps.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere. TM, ®, ©2024 Kellogg Europe trading limited.

- Pringles Hot Flamin’ Cheese flavour sharing crisps combines a powerful kick of chilli, tempered with the irresistible cheese notes to deliver an adventurous and tasty combination ideal for every occasion! - These sharing crisps' Hot flavour are a great way to spice up your classic snacking experience. - Spice up your snack time with Pringles Hot Flamin’ Cheese flavour sharing crisps, perfect for parties, get-togethers, and even a quick snack. - Snack now or later with the handy re-sealable tube. - Explore the spice with the whole line of Pringles sharing crisps Hot flavours.

Pack size: 160G

Ingredients

Dehydrated Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour, Corn Flour, Rice Flour, Cheese & Chilli Seasoning (Lactose (Milk), Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Flavourings, (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Potassium Chloride, Dextrose, Cheese Powder (Milk), Sugar, Spices (Chilli, White Pepper), Garlic Powder, Acid (Lactic Acid), Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate), Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil, Com Starch, Colour (Paprika Extract)), Maltodextrin, Emulsifier (E471), Colour (Annatto Norbixin)

Allergy Information

May contain Soy.

Net Contents

160g ℮