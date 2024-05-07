New Covent Garden Creamy Tomato Soup 560g

Tomato soup with double cream Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

Creamy Tomato Soup A nostalgic taste of creamy tomato, beautifully crisp in summer or comforting in winter. Flavours that will take you back to your childhood, with a fresh, natural taste! 144 calories* 1 of 5 a day* *Per 1/2 pack

A little lift in every bowl For over 30 years we have been obsessing over the naturally good fuel that is a bowl of soup. Our passion is for classic recipes and store cupboard ingredients - we're satisfyingly simple. As healthy as we are convenient, we give you all you need - uplifting, delicious soup that is guaranteed to put a spring in your step.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C100482, www.fsc.org

Naturally Good Fuel Source of Fibre Low fat Vegetarian Society Approved Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 560G

Source of Fibre Low fat

Ingredients

Tomato (45%) [Tomato, Concentrated Tomato Juice, Tomato Paste], Water, Onion, Double Cream (Milk) (4%), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Puree, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 x 280g servings

Net Contents

560g ℮

Preparation and Usage