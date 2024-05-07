We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
New Covent Garden Creamy Tomato Soup 560g

New Covent Garden Creamy Tomato Soup 560g

£2.00

£0.36/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 1/2 pack (as sold)
Energy
602kJ
144kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.0g

low

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.9g

low

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.6g

low

15%of the reference intake
Salt
1.21g

medium

20%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 215kJ

Tomato soup with double creamEnjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
Creamy Tomato SoupA nostalgic taste of creamy tomato, beautifully crisp in summer or comforting in winter. Flavours that will take you back to your childhood, with a fresh, natural taste!144 calories*1 of 5 a day**Per 1/2 pack
A little lift in every bowlFor over 30 years we have been obsessing over the naturally good fuel that is a bowl of soup. Our passion is for classic recipes and store cupboard ingredients - we're satisfyingly simple. As healthy as we are convenient, we give you all you need - uplifting, delicious soup that is guaranteed to put a spring in your step.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C100482, www.fsc.org
Naturally Good FuelSource of FibreLow fatVegetarian Society ApprovedSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 560G
Source of FibreLow fat

Ingredients

Tomato (45%) [Tomato, Concentrated Tomato Juice, Tomato Paste], Water, Onion, Double Cream (Milk) (4%), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Puree, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 x 280g servings

Net Contents

560g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Ready to Eat in 5 mins1. Ensure both sides are fully opened2. Pull open from diagonally opposite corners3. Microwave in 5 minutes

