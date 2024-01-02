La Vie Plant-based Plain Ham 100g

Plant-Based Ham Style Slices, Made from Pea Protein. Oh la la! We make it in France.

A plant-based recipe that brings you everything you love about ham, without the pig in the middle. Better for you, better for the planet, and much better for our buddy, Mr Piggy. Just like ham, but made with plants, not ass. Use it in the same way you would use non-vegan ham, in cold or hot dishes. The sky is ze limit!

Packaged in a protected atmosphere.

Happy Pigs = Happy Planet 100% Plant-Based High in Protein Better for the Planet GMO-free soya For Meat-lovers For Meat-lovers and Vegans Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 100G

High in Protein

Ingredients

Rehydrated Pea Protein 91%, Soy Protein, Flavourings, Radish Concentrate Juice, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Potassium Acetates, Preservative: Vegan Lactic Acid

Allergy Information

Produced in a factory that handles Milk, Nuts and Eggs.

Net Contents

100g

Additives