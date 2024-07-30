Kellogg's Pop Tarts S'mores Choco and Marshmallow Flavour 8x48g

Chocolate and Marshmallow Flavour Frosted Pastry.

NEW S'mores, totally fire. Are you ready to Get Popified? The NEW Kellogg’s Pop Tarts S’mores choco and marshmallow flavour pastry snack are totally fire! ​ Are you ready to Get Popified? eat them hot or cold, just remove the pastry from the pouch and take your NEW Pop-Tart S'mores wherever you go. ​ There are 8x48g Pop-Tarts S’mores choco and marshmallow flavour pastry slices in each pack. ​ How to eat your NEW Pop-Tarts S’mores flavour pastry snack? Just remove the pastry from the pouch and enjoy or drop vertically into a toaster to heat it up, allow to cool briefly before removing from toaster as pastry may be too hot to handle.​ Contains no artificial colours or flavours.

Preparation and Usage​: Important - Read instructions on side of packet before preparation.​ Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

No Artificial Colours or Flavours

Pack size: 384G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dextrose, Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Bran, Wheat Starch, Colours (Annatto Norbixin, Calcium Carbonate), Humectant (Glycerol), Natural Flavourings, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Preservative (Sodium Propionate), Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, E450), Salt, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Beef Gelatin, Citric Acid, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Carrot Concentrate

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten from other Cereals. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Net Contents

8 x 48g ℮ Toaster Pastries

