image 1 of Kellogg's Pop Tarts S'mores Choco and Marshmallow Flavour 8x48g
image 1 of Kellogg's Pop Tarts S'mores Choco and Marshmallow Flavour 8x48gimage 2 of Kellogg's Pop Tarts S'mores Choco and Marshmallow Flavour 8x48gimage 3 of Kellogg's Pop Tarts S'mores Choco and Marshmallow Flavour 8x48gimage 4 of Kellogg's Pop Tarts S'mores Choco and Marshmallow Flavour 8x48g

Kellogg's Pop Tarts S'mores Choco and Marshmallow Flavour 8x48g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.99

£0.78/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per bar (48)
Energy
789kJ
187kcal
9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1644 kJ

Chocolate and Marshmallow Flavour Frosted Pastry.
NEW S'mores, totally fire. Are you ready to Get Popified?The NEW Kellogg’s Pop Tarts S’mores choco and marshmallow flavour pastry snack are totally fire! ​Are you ready to Get Popified? eat them hot or cold, just remove the pastry from the pouch and take your NEW Pop-Tart S'mores wherever you go. ​There are 8x48g Pop-Tarts S’mores choco and marshmallow flavour pastry slices in each pack. ​How to eat your NEW Pop-Tarts S’mores flavour pastry snack? Just remove the pastry from the pouch and enjoy or drop vertically into a toaster to heat it up, allow to cool briefly before removing from toaster as pastry may be too hot to handle.​Contains no artificial colours or flavours.
Try the totally fire NEW Kellogg’s Pop Tarts S’mores with a delicious choco and marshmallow flavour pastry snack . ​Are you ready to Get Popified with Pop Tarts S’mores pastry snack? Just remove the pastry from the pouch and eat cold or drop vertically into a toaster, allow to cool briefly. Enjoy.Preparation and Usage​:Important - Read instructions on side of packet before preparation.​Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
© 2024 Kellanova
No Artificial Colours or Flavours
Pack size: 384G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dextrose, Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Bran, Wheat Starch, Colours (Annatto Norbixin, Calcium Carbonate), Humectant (Glycerol), Natural Flavourings, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Preservative (Sodium Propionate), Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, E450), Salt, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Beef Gelatin, Citric Acid, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Carrot Concentrate

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten from other Cereals. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Net Contents

8 x 48g ℮ Toaster Pastries

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

View all On The Go Breakfast

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here