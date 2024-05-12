We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Finest Dinky Pepperoni & Cheddar Calzones 160g

Tesco Finest Dinky Pepperoni & Cheddar Calzones 160g

£3.50

£21.88/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

One calzone
Energy
81kcal
338kJ
4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Fat
5.5g

high

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.1g

high

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1688kJ / 405kcal

Full fat soft cheese mixed with pepperoni, tomato and herb sauce, extra mature Cheddar cheese and mozzarella full fat soft cheese encased in a butter enriched pastry, topped with parsley breadcrumb.
Summer Edition Smoky pepperoni and extra mature Cheddar in a butter enriched pastry. Delicately topped with a herb sprinkle.
Pack size: 160G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Palm Oil, Pepperoni (5%) [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Extracts of Rosemary), Paprika Extract, Smoked Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Coriander Extract, Garlic Extract, Pepper Extract, Ginger Extract], Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (4.5%), Butter (Milk), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Onion, Potato Starch, Dried Potato, Tomato Paste, Basil, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Tomato, Red Onion, Parsley, Sugar, Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Oregano, Yeast, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using EU pork.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

160g e

