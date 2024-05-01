We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Popcorn & White Chocolate Ice Cream Sticks 3x90ml

Tesco Popcorn & White Chocolate Ice Cream Sticks 3x90ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.25

£0.83/100ml

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One lolly
Energy
910kJ
218kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
12.8g

high

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.5g

high

43%of the reference intake
Sugars
18.6g

high

21%of the reference intake
Salt
0.22g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1400kJ / 335kcal

Popcorn flavour ice cream with a salted caramel sauce swirl covered in white chocolate with salted corn pieces.
Popcorn flavour ice cream dipped in white chocolate with salted corn pieces
Pack size: 270ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk, White Chocolate (28%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Salted Caramel Sauce (9%) [Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Whole Milk, Flavourings, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Lactic Acid, Salt, Milk Sugar], Sugar, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Salted Corn Pieces (3%) [Maize Kernels, Sunflower Oil, Salt], Milk Sugar, Milk Proteins, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dried Skimmed Milk, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Flavouring, Salt, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts and egg. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU

Number of uses

3 Servings

Net Contents

195g e (3x65g)

View all Ice Cream Sticks & Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here