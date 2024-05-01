Tesco Popcorn & White Chocolate Ice Cream Sticks 3x90ml
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 910kJ
-
- 218kcal
- 11%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 12.8g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 8.5g
- 43%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 18.6g
- 21%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.22g
- 4%of the reference intake
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk, White Chocolate (28%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Salted Caramel Sauce (9%) [Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Whole Milk, Flavourings, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Lactic Acid, Salt, Milk Sugar], Sugar, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Salted Corn Pieces (3%) [Maize Kernels, Sunflower Oil, Salt], Milk Sugar, Milk Proteins, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dried Skimmed Milk, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Flavouring, Salt, Colour (Beta-Carotene).
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One lolly (65g**)
|Energy
|1400kJ / 335kcal
|910kJ / 218kcal
|Fat
|19.7g
|12.8g
|Saturates
|13.1g
|8.5g
|Carbohydrate
|36.8g
|23.9g
|Sugars
|28.7g
|18.6g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Protein
|2.5g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.33g
|0.22g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
