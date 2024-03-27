We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Finest 6 Pork, Honey & Wholegrain Mustard Sausages 400g

Tesco Finest 6 Pork, Honey & Wholegrain Mustard Sausages 400g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.25

£8.12/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

2 sausages
Energy
1516kJ
365kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
28.6g

high

41%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.1g

high

51%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.2g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Salt
1.43g

medium

24%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1353kJ / 326kcal

6 Pork sausages blended with honey and wholegrain mustard.
Our sausages are made for us by a family run business who’ve taken pride in making sausages for more than 200 years. They are all made with 100% British pork which is hand trimmed by expertly trained butchers. The sausages are then seasoned and other carefully selected ingredients are added to enhance the rich, succulent flavour.Selected cuts of British pork expertly blended with sweet honey and tangy wholegrain mustard. PRIME CUTS OF PORK
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (77%), Honey (7%), Wholegrain Mustard (7%) [Water, Brown Mustard Seed, White Wine Vinegar, Sea Salt, Cinnamon, Pimento], Rice Flour, Water, Pea Fibre, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulators (Calcium Lactate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Salt, Onion Powder, Sage, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Coriander, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Filled into plant-based casings.

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British pork.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

View all Sausages

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here