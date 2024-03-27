Tesco Finest 6 Pork, Honey & Wholegrain Mustard Sausages 400g

6 Pork sausages blended with honey and wholegrain mustard.

Our sausages are made for us by a family run business who’ve taken pride in making sausages for more than 200 years. They are all made with 100% British pork which is hand trimmed by expertly trained butchers. The sausages are then seasoned and other carefully selected ingredients are added to enhance the rich, succulent flavour. Selected cuts of British pork expertly blended with sweet honey and tangy wholegrain mustard. PRIME CUTS OF PORK

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (77%), Honey (7%), Wholegrain Mustard (7%) [Water, Brown Mustard Seed, White Wine Vinegar, Sea Salt, Cinnamon, Pimento], Rice Flour, Water, Pea Fibre, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulators (Calcium Lactate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Salt, Onion Powder, Sage, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Coriander, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Filled into plant-based casings.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Net Contents

400g e